The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has commended the Nigerian Airforce and the Army for appointing members of the institute — Air Commodore EK Gabkwet and Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, as their spokespersons.

Mallam Mukhtar Sirajo, the President/Chairman of Governing Council, NIPR, gave the commendation in Abuja on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Sirajo said that letters of appreciation had been dispatched on March 26 to the Chief of Air Staff and Chief of Army Staff in respect to the appointments.

He noted that the NIPR had in the letter to the military acknowledged the support of the Army and Airforce to rid the Institute and Public Relations (PR) profession of quacks.

“In the letter, we thanked the military for the confidence it has reposed in our members and we will rally round them and avail them with all necessary support to ensure it remains proud of its decision.

“We also stated that the legal instrument that chartered the NIPR, which is Decree 16 of 1990, now CAP N114 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (2004), is very unambiguous about the illegality of practicing Public Relations without licensing by the institute.

“This means that the military does not only have confidence in the ability of the appointees but also respects professionalism, and is law abiding,” Sirajo said.

The letter sent by the NIPR to the Army and Airforce read in part: “The relationship between the Nigerian Military (Airforce and Army) and the NIPR has come a long way and has been a largely mutually respectful one.

“A Fellow and other Members of the Institute have at one time or the other, diligently served as spokesmen in the military and have left enviable legacies in their trail.

“It is our prayer, hope and belief that the appointment of Air Commodore Gabkwet and Brigadier Gen. Mohammed Yerima, will continue with that noble tradition.

“The Institute will partner with the Nigerian Military in the area of training and public enlightenment especially at this challenging time to be able confront the security challenges facing the country”.

It would be recalled that the Army appointed Yerima as its spokesman on Feb. 10, 2021, while Gabkwet was appointed for the same position by the Airforce on March 5, 2021. (NAN)

