NIPOST staff reject appointment of new Postmaster General

Tolu Aiyegbusi

Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) staff on Monday shut down their head office as they rejected the appointment of the new Postmaster General (PMG), Tola Odeyemi by President Bola Tinubu.

NAN reports that Odeyemi’s appointment was announced last week by Ajuri Ngelale, Presidential spokesman, but NIPOST in a separate statement disclosed the reinstatement of Mr Sunday Adepoju to continue as PMG

NIPOST workers on Monday staged a protest in Abuja over the new appointment and shut down its head office office.

Some of the protesting workers, who spoke with NAN on the condition of anonymity said Odeyemi was appointed against their wish and as such cannot be allowed to assume her new role.

They called on Tinubu to reverse the new appointment and maintain the reinstatement of Adepoju. (NAN)

