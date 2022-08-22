NIPOST reengineered to deliver innovative services, meet modern demands – Official

Tolu Aiyegbusi

The Nigerian Postal Services (NIPOST) said it had reengineered its services to meet global standards and meet modern demands expected of it from its customers.

The Postmaster General (PMG) of the federation, Dr Ismail Adewusi, stated this on Monday in Abuja in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Adewusi said in the face of declining mail volumes, NIPOST leverages its very high reputation, national coverage and trusted customer relationships to build innovative new services.

According to him, “declining physical mail volumes made NIPOST to diversify its activities to other core businesses such as parcel delivery services, financial services, government services and sale of postage stamps as instruments.’’

He added that the development of e-commerce continued to fuel the growth of parcel volumes, adding, ” therefore NIPOST needed to expand beyond mail delivery services which they offered.”

Adewusi also emphasised the role of co-operation and partnerships with other Nigerian and international agencies had played in helping NIPOST continue offering commercially viable businesses across borders.

He stated : ”NIPOST in partnership with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA),situated a hard drug detecting machine for parcels at the Lagos state airport.

“Another notable partnership is that with the National Space Research and Development Agency NASRDA) for effective postal delivery.

“ NIPOST also signed an agreement with the West African Examination Council (WAEC) to deliver certificates in Nigeria to private candidates and with the e-GATE of Egypt on digital transformation .’’

Listing a number of notable partnerships, Adewusi said the African Development Bank (AfDB) partnered with NIPOST over its agricultural programme with a view to using its facilities for storage of products.

NAN recalls that the Federal Government had earlier in the year inaugurated the Nigerian Postal Service(NIPOST) debit card, the agency’s banking platform, and 27 courier service vehicles.

The inauguration was performed by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, in Abuja,

According to the minister, ”the debit card and banking platform will deepen financial inclusion, while the 27 courier service vehicles will make NIPOST and its partner, Speedaf Express, to compete favourably in the courier industry.”

Pantami had earlier promised to maximise NIPOST’s over 2,300 properties scattered across the country and put them to good use by unbundling them into more companies. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

