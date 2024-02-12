NIPOST partners Sierra Leone on improved service delivery

Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) on Monday restated its commitment to partner with the Ministry of Communications, Technology and Innovation of Sierra Leone to implement Federal |Government’s policy on service delivery.

The Postmaster-General and Chief Executive Officer of NIPOST, Ms Tola Odeyemi, said this when Sierra Leone’s Minister of Communications, Technology and Innovation, Salima Bah paid her a working visit in Abuja.

Odeyemi said that the postal sector played a crucial role in the socio-economic development of the nations by facilitating communication, trade and financial services.

She said that the collaboration would lead to a postal sector transformation strategy for both parties.

She reiterated NIPOST’s commitment to beneficial collaborations to ensure implementation of all policies of the Federal Government.

“NIPOST’s business model is leveraging strategic partnerships and innovative technology to promote trade and market development under the present administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“It is also through the strategic digital transformation policies of the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, under the dynamic leadership of Dr Bosun Tijani,’’ she said.

According to her, NIPOST, in view of its historical prominence, is striving to adapt to the changing business environment.

Odeyemi said the collaboration would explore opportunities to provide financial services through the postal network, including mobile banking, remittances, and microfinance, in addition, to strengthening infrastructure.

According to her, the collaboration seeks to enhance service quality by leveraging technology and innovation, improve the speed, efficiency and reliability of postal services in both countries expanding financial services.

In her response, Bah, commended the Federal Government for its various initiatives to drive digital transformation of the postal ecosystem.

She acknowledged the numerous challenges postal sector faced which included declining mail volumes and increased competition from electronic communication channels.

She stressed the importance of strategic partnership to enable both nations explore viable potentials by leveraging technology and innovation to create a tech ecosystem to drive transformation.

According to her, declining revenue, obsolete infrastructure and limited technological advancements have hindered growth and relevance of the post.

She added that the partnership between two countries would create an enabling environment for e-commerce, with a focus on facilitating cross-border trade and enhancing last-mile delivery capabilities among both countries.

“ The collaboration intends to invest in upgrading and expanding the postal infrastructure, including postal offices, sorting centres, and delivery networks among our economies,’’ she said.

By Tolu Aiyegbusi