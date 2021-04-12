The Postmaster General of the Federation, Dr Ismail Adewusi, on Monday inaugurated a state-of-the-art Computer Based Test (CBT) centre and mini post office in Enugu.

Adewusi said that the move was one of the surest ways to achieve the Universal Postal Union (UPU) standard.

He said that the essence of the UPU was to provide adequate postal services to Nigerians.

“Our vision is to have no fewer than 10,000 post offices across the country. At the moment, we have close to 4,000 post offices,” he said.

The postmaster general said that the digital CBT centre and mini post office would have far-reaching positive effects on the socioeconomic development of the area.

“The centre will be equipped to handle JAMB registration and examination and other online registrations like national identity card, travelling passport, driving licence and recruitments.

“In recognition of this reality, NIPOST encourages individuals, communities and corporate bodies that have the wherewithal to collaborate with it in providing infrastructure to offer postal services.

“This is one of the surest ways Nigeria can achieve the UPU standard of one post office to about 6,000 Nigerians and thereby, bring postal services closer to the people,” he said.

Adewusi said that NIPOST was committed to the Federal Government’s agenda of financial inclusion and of making e-government services available in areas that were either underserved or not served.

He said that the smart post office would enable NIPOST to provide financial services which include agency banking and others.

Adewusi said that the goal of the organisation was to have a post office that would be a one-stop-shop for any business that one aspired for.

“I appeal to the people of the area, especially, the youth to protect and make maximum use of the centre for their educational and economic growth and development,” he said.

Earlier, the South East Zonal Manager, NIPOST, Mr Friday Aba, said that the facility would provide the needed services to the people of the area.

Aba said that the centre was the first of its kind in the zone and urged the people of the area to make good use of it. (NAN)

