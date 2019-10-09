NIPOST explores partnership for effective financial service delivery—Adegbuyi

The Post Master General (PMG), Mr Bisi Adegbuyi says Nigerian Postal Services (NIPOST) is exploring partnerships in areas that will help it adopt innovative financial services and better service delivery.

Adegbuyi stated this in a statement signed by Mr Franklyn Alao, General Manager, Communication Services, NIPOST in Abuja on Wednesday to commemorate the World Postal Day.

Adegbuyi stated that NIPOST collaborations with the private sector had ingeniously changed the narrative of mail processes resulting in improved quality of last mile delivery of conventional and e- commerce items.

Last mile delivery is an initiative of NIPOST, where it ensures that items are effectively delivered, especially areas of the country.

“NIPOST is looking to diversify with its latest partnership which will also help it in becoming a licensed institution by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“It is also to enable the organisation deliver migrants’ money sent via international money transfer operators and payment systems.

“NIPOST recently partnered Eurogiro, an European postal co-operative so as reduce time and cost for rural recipients of migrant remittances.

“The Eurogiro will work with NIPOST to implement and roll out our new payment platform called Financial Supermarket solution.

“ NIPOST recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Eurogiro’s Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) , Mr Dame Damevski, in Amsterdam,’’ Adegbuyi said.

According to him, the Eurogiro Financial Supermarket is the next-generation of open payment platform that empowers postal organisations to actively engage in financial services and e-commerce, locally and globally at a new unprecedented level.

He said Eurogiro would cooperate with NIPOST to connect with 100,000s of post offices worldwide and Postbanks in 50 countries around the globe, through its international payment network.

Adegbuyi disclosed that the partnership would also help leverage on Nigeria’s wide and rural network of post offices and strengthen its last mile delivery initiative.

”Nigeria is the largest remittance receiving country in Africa and a large part of the foreign exchange flow stems from Europe, and from Russia, China, the GCC, North America.

“Remittance money is mainly delivered via bank branches, which are mostly present at the city centres.

“The partnership with Eurogiro will help in bringing migrant’s money home through last mile delivery of remittances in rural Nigeria where post offices are located.”

Adegbuyi noted that it would also include training of staff, setting up of payment technology, capacity building in managing the operation and ensuring compliance with the regulatory framework. (NAN)