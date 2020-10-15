NIPOST designates Kano State as eCommerce hub

The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), has designated Kano State as an eCommerce hub, to boost online trade and services in the country. NIPOST Post-Master General, Dr Isma’ila Adewusi, said this when he paid a courtesy visit on Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, in Kano. “Looking at the rapid development taking place in the state, Kano will now be our hub for eCommerce in the country.

“The state is a very large economy, so we need to traverse its length and breadth,” Adewusi said. He said that he was in the state on an assessment tour of NIPOST facilities in Kaduna Zone, to appraise how the personnel fare in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to him, the service will establish an eCommerce hub in Kano in view of the state’s comparative advantage in trade and commerce in the country. Adewusi lauded Ganduje for executing viable projects to transform the state as well as the feat achieved in the campaign against COVID-19 pandemic. “Your Excellency in the first place Lagos state was the epicenter of COVID-19 and Kano came again as another epicenter of the pandemic.

“With your courage and commitment sir; you stood firm and fought the pandemic gallantly. We are all proud of you for your determination in leading the fight,” he said. Responding, Ganduje expressed appreciation for the visit. “Surviving all through different mode of communications, from telex to fax up to present day ICT, is an indication that your organisation is firm and strong.

“I am happy you are in Kano for a post-COVID-19 assessment, if I can call it that,” he said. While appreciating NIPOST for seeking to work on some monuments in the state, Ganduje pledged to assist the organisation to achieve it objectives. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that E-commerce and Logistics is the Commercial Business Unit of NIPOST, responsible for online buying and selling as well as shipment of goods and services. The eCommerce is focused on Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) in line with Federal Government policy of promoting locally made goods, while the logistics service is centred on transportation of household, office, spare parts, farm produce and manufactured goods among others.(NAN)