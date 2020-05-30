NIPOST allays fears over FIRS circular, assures on steps to resolve legal issues

Share the news













The Nigerian Postal Service, NIPOST has allayed fears of Nigerians on a recent circular from the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

A statement by the Management of NIPOST said “the Nigerian Postal Service has observed several legal contradictions contained in the Finance Act 2019, the basis of the Circular.

It further said, “We however, wish to allay the concerns of the General Public that NIPOST has taken steps to ensure that the legal contradictions are addressed by the appropriate authorities.”

The NIPOST statement titled: “RE: PRESS RELEASE ON FEDERAL INLAND REVENUE SERVICE CIRCULAR NO. 2020/05 OF 29TH APRIL 2020” reads in full: “The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) wishes to draw the attention of the General Public to the aforementioned circular issued by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (F.I.R.S.) and hereby inform the public that the Nigerian Postal Service has observed several legal contradictions contained in the Finance Act 2019, the basis of the Circular. We however, wish to allay the concerns of the General Public that NIPOST has taken steps to ensure that the legal contradictions are addressed by the appropriate authorities.

” The statutory powers of NIPOST to print, mint, produce, retail, and provide adhesive Postage Stamps for the use of Nigerians to comply

with the Stamping Protocol remains intact. NIPOST appreciates the public for her continued patronage.

Signed,

MANAGEMENT, NIGERIAN POSTAL SERVICE

Related