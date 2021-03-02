NIPC to showcase investment opportunities at Nigeria Finance Week – Official

The Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) says it will host a special session tagged “Showcasing Sub-National Investment Opportunities” at the Nigeria Finance Week to promote investments into priority sectors.

Mr Emeka Offor, NIPC’s Director of Strategic Communication, said at the opening of the finance week on Tuesday in Abuja that it would hold the special session on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the virtual event seeks to showcase opportunities and the latest technologies in Nigeria’s rapidly developing banking and financial services sector.

Offor said the event, organised by the Ministry of Finance, Budget and Planning in collaboration with NIPC and Frontier Exchange Ltd, U.K., would hold between March 2 and March 4.

According to him, state investment promotion agencies from the geo-political zones of Nigeria will join NIPC to discuss promotion of investments in the priority sectors.

He noted that the session would also highlight Nigeria’s investment prospects across the states.

He added that the support mechanisms in the states from new and existing investors would be discussed, to further showcase the Nigerian evolving investment climate. (NAN)