NIPC restrategises to retain investment opportunities, drive economic growth

The Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) has reaffirmed its commitment to boost Nigeria’s economic growth by retaining existing investments and attracting new ones through a series of strategic partnerships.

By Lucy Ogalue

The Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) has reaffirmed its commitment to boost Nigeria’s economic growth by retaining existing investments and attracting new ones through a series of strategic partnerships.

The NIPC Executive- Secretary, Ms Aisha Rimi, told newsmen in Abuja on Sunday that the initiatives aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s Eight-Point Agenda.

Rimi restated the NIPC’s role in creating an enabling environment for investors, emphasising the importance of collaboration with stakeholders, including state governments, international partners, and the private sector.

According to her, the commission’s efforts to retain investments include a robust investor relations strategy, closer collaboration with sub-national governments, and capacity-building programmes aimed at empowering local entrepreneurs.

“We have adopted mechanisms to ensure regular feedback from investors, allowing us to address their concerns promptly.

“Through the Nigerian Investment Certification Programme for States (NICPS), we are fostering sub-national partnerships to create investor-friendly environments that align with regional strengths and complement government’s economic diversification goals,” she said.

She said that NIPC’s had strategic partnerships with international organisations like the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).

She said that those partnerships had provided critical technical and financial support.

“These collaborations have been instrumental in accessing global expertise and promoting Nigeria’s investment potential on international platforms,” she said.

The NIPC boss reiterated the commission’s focus on sustainability and innovation, revealing plans to promote green investments and emerging sectors like fintech and renewable energy.

According to her, the global shift towards sustainable investment presents an opportunity for Nigeria.

“We aim to attract socially responsible investors while advancing the green agenda,” she said.

Rimi called on the media to continue to amplify Nigeria’s investment opportunities, highlighting success stories that underscore the country’s potential as a premier investment destination.

She outlined some of the commission’s achievements to include participation in global fora such as the World Economic Forum in Davos, where Nigeria was showcased as a top investment destination.

She pledged to sustain efforts to improve the country’s investment climate, aligning with Tinubu’s agenda of driving economic transformation.

“All these will be achieved through a diversified economy, enhanced infrastructure, and human capital development,” she said.(NAN)