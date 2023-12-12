NIPC boss commits to business ease, quality investments in Nigeria

Aisha Rimi, the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), has expressed resolve to ensure ease of doing business and attract quality investments to Nigeria.

In a statement by the commission on Tuesday, Rimi also expressed delight at officially beginning her journey as NIPC CEO.

She said: ”My vision for the NIPC is clear; to attract high-quality investments that align with national development goals.

”I will create an enabling environment conducive to business growth and ensure investors feel supported and empowered every step of the way.

”I’m committed to working tirelessly with the NIPC team to deliver on these goals and contribute to the realisation of a thriving and resilient Nigerian economy.”

Rimi said that her appointment alongside others in the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment, aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, marking a new era for Nigeria’s economic trajectory.

”I’m honoured to be entrusted with this significant responsibility and ready to leverage my extensive experience in law, business, and investment.

”To position the NIPC as the leading facilitator of sustainable and impactful investments in Nigeria,” the executive secretary said. (NAN)

By Lucy Ogalue

