NIOB warns against quackery in building industry

By Ehigimetor Igbaugba

The National President of the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB), Alderton Ewa, has warned that quackery remains the biggest threat to the country’s building industry.

He called for the domestication of the national building code as part of efforts to tackle the frequent cases of building collapse in Nigeria.

Ewa, represented by the Cross River Chairman of NIOB, Dr Peter Ojeka, made this call in Calabar during an address marking the 2025 Builders’ Day on Thursday.

This year’s Builders’ Day is with the theme ‘Builders’ Role in Effective Building Control and Regulatory Compliance for Sustainable Construction’.

The national president decried the shortage of professional builders in the country, stressing that trained experts must stand firm against this growing menace.

“Quackery remains one of the biggest threats to the building industry.

“Untrained and unlicensed individuals continue to infiltrate the profession, carrying out substandard work that results in structural defects and, in severe cases, deadly collapses.

“These unqualified individuals lack proper knowledge of engineering principles, safety measures, and building codes, putting countless lives at risk.

“As professional builders, we must resist this trend, ensuring that only qualified and certified experts handle construction projects while working with regulators to enforce strict licensing,” he said.

Speaking on the need to domesticate the building code, Ewa said, “States must be empowered to establish physical planning permit regulations and building control measures.

“These regulations should align with national standards to ensure uniformity and enhanced compliance across the country.

“Building codes exist to guarantee safety, stability, durability, and efficiency in construction. Compliance is not optional but a mandatory requirement for all projects.”

Similarly, the president reiterated the institute’s commitment to addressing the shortage of professionals in the sector.

He said, “The NIOB has launched a Catch Them Young initiative, visiting secondary schools and encouraging young people to pursue careers in building.”

As part of this initiative, he noted that the NIOB had recently visited several secondary schools in Cross River to raise awareness.

Ewa reaffirmed the association’s commitment to excellence, safety, and professionalism in the industry.

He urged builders across the country to be vanguards of change, ensuring that every structure stands as a testament to quality, durability, and safety. (NAN)