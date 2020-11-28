NIOB to check building collapse in FCT — Chairman

The Nigerian Institute of Builders (NIOB) Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Chapter, says it is poised to checkmate rising cases of building collapse in the territory.

The newly elected Chairman of NIOB, Mr Peter Omale told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview in Abuja on Friday that the issue of building collapse across the country, and FCT in particular, had become a source of concern for the institute.

“We are also going to pay advocacy and create awareness on building and builders; we are going to bring back pride to the building profession, this is because a lot of builders address themselves as engineers. This is wrong.

” We will explore modern technologies and e-building in enhancing professionalism in the sector.

“On building collapse, we are going to embark on massive training of builders to ensure that there is no case of building collapse in Abuja,” Omale said.

NAN recalled that Omale was elected Chairman of NIOB, FCT chapter during the FCT Builders Conference and Annual General Meeting on Thursday night alongside Isiaka Oladele, Vice Chairman, Wilson Odunmbaku, Immediate Past Chairman and Usman Abdulmumini, Secretary.

Others included Abdulsalam Kabir, Financial Secretary, Regina Tanko, Treasurer,John Bawa- Welfare Secretary and Bayo Adelakun, Publicity Secretary. (NAN)