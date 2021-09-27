Nini, Queen, Saga evicted from Big Brother Naija show

Nini, Queen and Saga, housemates the ongoing reality show, Big Brother Naija Season 6, have been evicted from the show.

This announced by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, moderator the show, during the live eviction show Sunday.

Saga got the lowest vote percentage from his fans with 1.95 per cent, Nini had 2.16 per cent, Queen got 9.08 per cent, Angel garnered 14.63 per cent while Pere had 25.31 per cent.

Pere and Angel, who have now been isolated a ‘white room’ the BBNaija house, have been subjected to a game of ‘trucks and screwdrivers’.

The winner the game will join the four finalists Emmanuel, Liquorose, Cross and Whitemoney.

Saga after his eviction, disclosed that he would a career modeling as well as acting and continue his career as a Visual Artist.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that the show now its final week, as the winner the reality show would be announced Oct. 3. (NAN)

