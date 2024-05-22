Ningi’s suspension an internal issue – Senate Spokesperson

The Senate has said that the suspension of Senator Abdul Ningi (Bauchi Central) is an internal issue.

By Haruna Salami

It will be recalled that Ningi was suspended in March for three months due to his allegations of budget padding, an incident the Senate said breached the privileges of the Senate, spreading misinformation, disobeying Senate rules, which led to a rowdy session in the Senate.

But speaking to journalists during the unveiling of the 10 Senate’s Magazine, a publication of the office of the chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, the spokesman of the Senate , Yemi Adaramodu said only the 108 senators can act on Ningi’s issue since it is internal.

“The issue of Ningi’s suspension is an internal matter. That has been dealt with,” Adaramodu said.

He said: “Any decision to be taken, it must be a decision of the entire Senate. Only the entire Senate can take that decision to recall Ningi before the three month period and not the Senate President”.

“If our brother wants anything to be done about it, he should put it forward on its merit and we will consider it”, Adaramodu added.