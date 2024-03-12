Ningi resigns as Chairman Northern Senators’ Forum

Senator Ningi (Bauchi Central) who was just suspended for three months for allegedly saying that the 2024 budget was padded to the tune of N3 trillion

By Haruna Salami

Senator Ningi (Bauchi Central) who was just suspended for three months for allegedly saying that the 2024 budget was padded to the tune of N3 trillion has also resigned as Chairman, Northern Senators’ Forum (NSF).

In a letter addressed to the Secretary of NSF, Ningi said “I will like to resign my position as Chairman Northern Senators’ Forum.

“This is of course necessitated by the unfolding events in the National Assembly, the North and the nation at large.

“I will like to specially thank the members of the forum for the opportunity given to me for the last eight months to spearhead this very important forum. I believe this forum is very important and fundamental to the progress and development of Northern Nigeria”.

His resignation is obviously in connection with the way some members of the forum “let him down”, as a source said, during deliberation on his interview with BBC Hausa Service allegedly saying that the 2024 budget was padded with N3 trillion.