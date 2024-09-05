NIN-SIM Linkage: NIMC Systems Working Optimally

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) says the National Identification Number (NIN) enrolment, verification and authentication, modification of data and other services are going on seamlessly to meet the needs of Nigeria for the NIN-SIM.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Commission made this known in a made available to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday by Kayode Adegoke, the Head, Corporate Communications.

Adegoke reiterated that all of the Commission’s over ten thousand NIN enrolment centres across the country and in the diaspora are open for NIN enrolment.

He stated,”The National Identity Management Commission wishes to inform the general public that National Identification Number (NIN) enrolment, verification and authentication, modification of data and other services are going on seamlessly to meet the needs of Nigeria for the NIN-SIM linkage deadline.

“The Commission wishes to reiterate that all its over Ten Thousand NIN enrolment centres across the country and in the diaspora are open for NIN enrolment. Nigerians and legal residents can visit any of the centres to enrol and be issued the NIN. This assurance is given in light of the 14th September 2024 deadline for the NIN-SIM linkage

“NIMC also wish to inform Nigerians and legal residents that any applicant who wants to modify his or her NIN data can do so through the NIMC Self-Service portal – self-servicemodification.nimc.gov.ng (Terms and conditions apply).

“Furthermore, NIN Holders and applicants can make enquiries on NIN enrolment centres, processes and procedures for NIN Data modifications, NIN Verification issues and any other enquiries, via – www.nimc.gov.ng.

He reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to zero tolerance for all forms of extortion during the ongoing process.

“The Commission reaffirms its commitment to Zero tolerance for all forms of extortion and unethical practices and that NIN enrolment is free! Any Issues bothering on extortion of applicants or any form of unwholesome practices can be escalated to [email protected]. Mobile No-07002255646.

“NIMC reaffirms its commitment to provide excellent and world-class identity management services.,” he stated.