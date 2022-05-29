NIMN to host annual conference on business sustainability via technology

By Rukayat Moisemhe

The National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) has unveiled plans to help businesses achieve meaningful customer engagement and drive sustainable growth by leveraging technology at its 2022 Annual Marketing Conference (AMC).

President of the Institute, Mr Idorenyen Enang, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

He noted that the theme of the event, “Driving Business Sustainability in the Age of Data and Technology”, was to acquaint businesses with newer technological sustainability models.

Enang said that the AMC alongside its Annual General Meeting (AGM) would hold on June 16 and 17 at Eko Hotel, Lagos.

He said the event is expected to attract about 500 marketing professionals, entrepreneurs and business leaders across different sectors of the economy.

“The theme of the conference is topical and relevant to the Nigerian business community and is of interest to business across different sectors,” he said.

Chairperson of the Events and Conferences Committee, Mrs Adenike Olufade, said the choice of the theme was driven by the desire of the Institute to share with the audience how businesses are leveraging data and technology to achieve growth.

She added that there would be a keynote speaker and two panel sessions: namely, ‘Disruptive Marketing and The Future of Marketing in a Technology Driven World’.

“The keynote speaker and discussants are practitioners from different sectors of the Nigeria economy who are deploying data and technology in their respective sectors to deliver exciting customer experience to their market segments.

“Disruptive Marketing would be discussed by Mr Otome Oyo, General Manager (GM), EXP Agency Africa, Mr Kelechi Nwosu, Managing Director, TBWA, Ms Joyce Ibukun Aiyemo, Marketing Coordinator, Allied Foods (Burger King), and Mr Segun Ogunleye, GM, Marketing, Seven Up Bottling company.

“The second panel will feature Ms Ized Uanikhehi, Co-founder, Zedi Africa, Mr Ladi Oladipo, Head Marketing, Coral Pay, Mrs Omobolanle Akingblala, CMO, Hirefoster, and Prof Uchenna Uzo, Faculty Director, Marketing, Lagos Business School.

“The event will also feature the induction of new fellows into the institution and provides a platform for marketers across various industries to learn, network and create impact.

“The conference offers a great platform for learning and networking with accomplished executives in the marketing profession and other interested persons.

“This is a great platform to learn from business leaders who have successfully leveraged data and technology to drive business growth in a challenging environment,” she said.

Registrar of the Institute, Mr Sidney Ogodo, said the conference would feature an AGM where elections for the positions of first vice-president and second vice-president would hold.

He added that the electoral committee has commenced the process for the election by inviting eligible members of the institute to signify interest to contest for both positions.

Ogodo said that electronic voting system would be used to conduct the election to give members both within and outside the shores of the country the opportunity to exercise their franchise. (NAN)

