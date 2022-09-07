NiMet trains 40 weather forecasters, observers on Aviation safety

By Abbas Bamalli

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has begun the training of about 40 Aeronautical Meteorological Observers and Forecasters in Katsina State.

Declaring the exercise open, Director-General (DG) of NiMet, Prof. Mansur Bako-Matazu, said the training was to enhance effective service delivery in the aviation sector.

Bako-Matazu, who is also the NiMet’s Chief Executive Officer, was represented by the agency’s Director of Weather Forecasting Services, Mailadi Yusuf.

The NiMet boss explained that participants were selected across the 36 states of the federation.

He said the training would help the forecasters and observers to design routes for aircraft to avoid hazardous phenomena like lightning, icing, turbulence and thunderstorms.

According to him, it will also help them to design other flight hazards that could affect a flight’s ability to depart or arrive at its destination on time and safely.

He also reminded participants on the importance of forecasting for the conditions determined by the meteorological parameters such as wind, precipitation, turbulence, temperature and visibility.

“A good and accurate report by a competent meteorological observer would contribute significantly in enhancing flight safety in the country.

“The agency is committed to ensuring that the observers and forecasters are trained and re-trained to meet the safety standards and guidelines.

Especially those specified by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).”

He said weather forecasting was a key factor in decision making in the aviation industry, especially during take-off, in-flight and landing, because it prevented flights from dangerous accidents.

“This, in essence, is the main objective of this week-long training that the agency has organised in fulfilment of the requirements of both the NCAA and ICAO.

“Meteorological observers and forecasters are subjected to training, to keep them up to speed with developments in the aviation sector,” Bako-Matazu said.

According to him, the agency is conducting the 10th batch of the training instead of the 11th and 12th batches, after the restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown which adversely affected the aviation sector. (NAN)

