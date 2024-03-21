NiMet to deepen efforts towards building climate-resilient society

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) says it will intensify efforts toward building climate- resilient society in the country.

NiMet Director-General, Prof. Charles Anosike, made this known on Thursday in Abuja during a celebration of the 2024 World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) Day.

According to him, such effort will advance the nation towards tackling the effects of climate change in the country.

He said the agency recognised the indispensable role of meteorology in building a sustainably developed society from providing accurate weather forecasts to mitigating the impacts of natural disasters as well as building climate resilient societies.

“ NiMet remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding lives, property, and livelihood across the country through its extensive network of observation stations, research and training facilities, forecasting capabilities and in pursuit of early warning for all.

“We keep striving and innovating to deliver timely and reliable meteorological services to all socio-economic sectors, “ he said.

According to him, climate change poses an existential threat to the planet, exacerbating extreme weather events, disrupting ecosystems, and endangering vulnerable communities.

Anosike said that it had become imperative to build a weather and climate-resilient society, enhance preparedness for weather-related disasters by promoting sustainable development practices at all levels of government.

The NiMet boss added that the agency would also sustain awareness and continuous education on climate and climate change related issues.

He said that one of the ways the agency would achieve the feat would be by sustaining NiMet`s Young Meteorological Ambassador Programme.

The director-general urged everyone not to relent at encouraging young minds to build their capacities for meaningful contributions to effective climate actions that would be impactful and measurable.

Anosike canvassed for collective efforts toward advancing frontiers of meteorological science and fulfilling shared vision of a world that was weather-ready and climate-smart.

“ I would like to call on all of us to reaffirm our commitment to the principles of scientific excellence, collaboration, and innovation.

“Let us leverage the global power and connection of meteorology to address the pressing challenges of our time and to create a more just, equitable, and sustainable future for all.

“ Lives of future generations are in our hands. Our efforts today will ensure a safer, healthier world for future generations—a world where children thrive in harmony with nature, “ he said.

According to him, the 2024 WMO Day with the theme “ At the Frontline of Climate Action“ is a call for a collective resolve towards harnessing the power of weather and climate information for the betterment of humanity.

On his part, Mr Bernard Gomez, WMO Representative for North, Central and West Africa, said that the “Early Warnings for All” initiative embarked on by NiMet perfectly complements the 2024 WMO Day theme.

According to him, the initiative underscores the vital role of accessible, timely weather information in saving lives and livelihoods.

“Resilience to climate shocks can be achieved! The various forecasts and warnings issued by NiMet are just the starting point for this to happen in the entire country.

“ Next is the adoption and implementation of National Framework for Application of Climate Services (NFACS) in Nigeria.

“An operational NFACS will see every inhabitant of this country provided with accurate and fit-for-purpose weather, water and climate services.

“This will not only ensure safety of lives from climate-related hazards but would enhance socio-economic development and prosperity,” he said.

NAN reports that March 23 of every year is set aside to commemorate the founding of the WMO and acknowledge the pivotal role it plays in promoting international cooperation and coordination in the field of meteorology, hydrology, and related sciences.

However, NiMet held the 2024 WMO Day celebration on March 21 (today) to ensure effective participation of young ones and other stakeholders.(NAN)

By Gabriel Agbeja