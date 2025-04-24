NiMET strike: United Nigeria Airlines assures passengers of safety

By Itohan Abara-Laserian

Amid strike by Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) workers, the United Nigeria Airlines has re-assured its passengers that its operations remain safe and fully compliant with regulatory standards.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the airline, Mr Chibuike Uloka, on Thursday in Lagos.

According to the airline, while NiMet provides essential meteorological support to the aviation sector, the airline’s operations continue seamlessly through deployment of alternative and internationally-recognised weather data sources.

It said that the organised weather data sources included real-time satellite monitoring, global aviation meteorology systems, pilot weather reports, and coordination with air traffic control services.

“Our flight planning and dispatch teams are fully equipped and working round-the-clock to ensure that all safety protocols are strictly observed and passenger comfort remains uninterrupted.

“We recognise the importance of NiMet’s role in aviation safety and join the wider industry in calling for swift and constructive resolution of the strike to minimise any potential disruption to flight operations nationwide,” it said.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN) reports that staff of NiMET embarked on an indefinite strike on April 22. (NAN) www.nannews.ng