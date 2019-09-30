NiMet predicts thunderstorms, rains for Tuesday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thundry and rainy activities for Tuesday.

NiMet’s weather outlook on Monday in Abuja predicted partly cloudy condition within the Northern states with chances of localised thunderstorms over Sokoto, Yelwa and Gusau axis in the morning hours.

The agency forecast thunderstorms over the region in the afternoon/evening hours with day and night temperatures of 32 to 35 degree Celsius and 21 to 26 degree Celsius.

“For Central states, there are chances of thunderstorms over Abuja, Minna, Lokoja, Markudi, Jalingo, Yola, Kaduna, Gombe, Bauchi, Niger, Kwara, Lafia and Mambilla plateau in the morning hours.

” Cloudiness is likely over the region with chances of thunderstorms over Yola, Taraba and the high grounds of the central states during the afternoon/evening period.

” Day and night temperature values are expected to be 22 to 31 degree Celsius and 16 to 24 degree Celsius ,” it said.

According to it, there are prospects of thunderstorms and rains over the inland cities of Southern states in the morning and afternoon hours except South East inland where cloudy condition are envisaged in the morning.

NiMet further envisaged rain over Lagos, Calabar, Eket and Port-Harcourt axis throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 29 to 31degree Celsius and 18 to 23 degree Celsius. (NAN)