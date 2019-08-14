NiMet predicts thunderstorm, rains for Thursday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thunderstorms and rains across the country with fine weather in some places on Thursday.

NiMet’s weather outlook on Wednesday in Abuja predicted cloudy conditions over Northern states with chances of thunderstorms over Sokoto, Yelwa, Kano, Potiskum and Nguru axis during the morning hours.

It further predicted better chances of thunderstorms over the region later in the day with day and night temperatures of 30 to 32 degree Celsius and 22 to 25 degree Celsius, respectively.

“For Central states, relatively cloudy conditions are anticipated over this region with chances of rain showers during the morning hours expected over Gombe, Abuja, Jalingo, Makurdi and Minna.

“Later in the day, there are better chances of thunderstorms with day and night temperatures of 29 to 31degree Celsius and 22 to 23 degree Celsius, respectively, except Jos of temperature 17 to 24 degree Celsius.”

NiMet forecast cloudy condition over Southern states with prospect of light showers over Calabar during the morning hours.

It envisaged moderate rain showers over the region in the afternoon and evening with day and night temperature s of 28 to 31 degree Celsius and 21 to 23 degree Celcius, respectively. (NAN)

