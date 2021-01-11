NiMet predicts sunshine, haziness Tuesday to Thursday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunny and hazy weather conditions from Tuesday to Thursday across the country.

NiMet`s weather outlook, released on Monday in Abuja, predicted sunny and hazy atmosphere over the northern region and North Central cities throughout the forecast period.

According to it, sunny skies with patches of clouds are envisaged over inland cities of the South with prospect of isolated thunderstorms over southern Ogun and southern Edo in the afternoon and evening period.

The agency envisaged the coastal cities of the South to be cloudy with spells of sunshine and chances of a few thunderstorms over coastal part of Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Lagos and Cross River in the afternoon and evening period.

“For Wednesday, sunny and hazy conditions are expected over the northern region and North Central cities within the forecast period.

“Partly cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are expected over the inland cities of the South throughout the forecast period.

“It should be mainly cloudy with ample sunshine over the coastal cities and slim chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Akwa-Ibom, River, Cross River and Bayelsa states in the afternoon and evening period,” it said.

According to it, Sunny and hazy conditions are anticipated over the northern region and North Central cities during the forecast period on Thursday.

NiMet forecasts partly cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine over the inland cities of the South throughout the forecast period.

It further forecasts that coastal cities of the South to be mostly cloudy with intervals of sunshine with few prospects of isolated thunderstorms over part of Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Port Harcourt, the Rivers capital, in the afternoon and evening. (NAN)