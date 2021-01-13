NiMet predicts sunshine, haziness Thursday to Saturday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and haziness across the country from Thursday to Sunday.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Wednesday in Abuja predicted sunny and hazy conditions over the northern and North Central region throughout the forecast period.

According to it, partly cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are expected over the inland cities of the South throughout the forecast period.

It anticipated coastal cities of the South to be mostly cloudy with chances of a few thunderstorms over coastal parts of Bayelsa, Edo, Delta and Akwa Ibom later in the afternoon and evening period.

“For Friday, dust haze condition is anticipated over the northern region. The North Central region should be in sunny and hazy condition throughout the forecast period.

“Partly cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are expected over the inland cities throughout the forecast period.

” Partly cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are expected over the coastal cities with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Lagos during the morning hours,” it said.

According to NiMet, dust haze condition is anticipated over the North and North Central region throughout the forecast period on Saturday.

The agency forecast inland cities of the South to be in sunny condition with patches of cloud throughout the forecast period.

It further forecasts cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine over coastal cities of the South with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Benin and Akwa-Ibom later in the afternoon and evening hours. (NAN)