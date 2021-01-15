NiMet predicts sunshine, haziness Saturday to Monday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunny and hazy weather conditions from Saturday to Monday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Friday in Abuja predicted sunny and hazy conditions over the northern region and North Central cities throughout the forecast period on Saturday.

According to the agency, sunny skies with patches of clouds should prevail over the inland cities of the South within the forecast period.

It, however, anticipated cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine over the coastal cities of the South, with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Rivers and Akwa-Ibom State later in the day.

“For Sunday, sunny and hazy atmosphere are expected over the northern region and

North Central cities during the forecast period.

“Sunny skies with patches of clouds are expected over the inland cities of the South throughout the forecast period.

” It should be predominantly cloudy with spells of sunshine over coastal cities of South and slim prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Rivers and Akwa-Ibom State in the afternoon and evening period, ” it said.

NiMet forcast sunny and hazy conditions over the northern and North Central region throughout the forecast period on Monday.

It further forecast sunny skies with patches of clouds over the inland and coastal cities of the South throughout the forecast period. (NAN)