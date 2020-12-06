NiMet predicts sunshine, cloudiness Monday to Wednesday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudiness and sunshine from Monday to Wednesday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja predicted sunny and dry conditions over northern region throughout the forecast period on Monday.

According to it, North central region is envisaged to be sunny and dry as well. Partly cloudy skies with sunshine intervals are anticipated over the inland within the forecast hours.

“The coastal cities however, are expected to be in partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with chances of few thunderstorms over Lagos, Ijebu, Akwa Ibom in the afternoon and evening hours,” it said.

Sunny and dry conditions are anticipated over Rivers and the northern region throughout the forecast period on Tuesday.

According to NiMet, North central cities are also expected to experience sunny and dry conditions throughout the forecast hours.

“Partly cloudy and sunny conditions are anticipated over the inland while partly cloudy to cloudy conditions should prevail over the coast during the morning hours.

“There are chances of few thunderstorms over parts Cross River and Rivers state in the afternoon and evening period.

It forecasts dust haze conditions over River, Lagos, Ogun while envisaged sunny and hazy conditions over the North central region within the forecast period on Wednesday.

NiMet further forecast partly cloudy to sunny conditions over the inland cities throughout the forecast hours.

“Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are envisaged over coastal cities of the South throughout forecast period with chances of isolated thunderstorms over Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Rivers during morning hours. (NAN)