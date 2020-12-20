NiMet predicts sunshine, cloudiness Dec. 21 to Dec. 23

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and cloudiness across the country from Monday to Wednesday.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja predicted sunny and hazy conditions over the northern region during the forecast period.

According to the agency, the North Central region is expected to be in sunny and hazy condition throughout the forecast period.

“Partly cloudy conditions with sunshine intervals are envisaged to dominate the inland cities of the South within the forecast hours.

“Partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are expected to dominate the coast throughout the forecast period with pockets of afternoon and evening thunderstorms over Rivers, Cross-River and Akwa-Ibom States,’’ it said.

NiMet anticipated sunny and hazy condition over the northern region throughout the forecast period on Tuesday.

It forecast sunny and hazy conditions to prevail over the central cities of the North during the forecast period.

The agency further forecast partly cloudy to cloudy conditions over the inland in the morning and partly cloudy conditions with spells of sunshine to dominate most places later in the day.

NiMet predicted partly cloudy to cloudy conditions over the coast throughout the forecast period with prospects of a few thunderstorms over Rivers, Akwa-Ibom and Cross-River in the afternoon and evening hours.

“On Wednesday, dust haze is expected over the northern region throughout the forecast period. Sunny and hazy condition is anticipated over the North Central region during the forecast period.

“Partly cloudy condition with intervals of sunshine is expected over the inland within the forecast hours.

“ Coastal cities of the South are expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy conditions throughout forecast hours with chances of thunderstorms over Cross-River, Akwa-Ibom, Rivers Delta and Edo in the afternoon and evening hours.’’ (NAN)