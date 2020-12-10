NiMet predicts sunny, hazy weather conditions Friday to Sunday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunny and hazy weather conditions from Friday to Sunday.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Thursday in Abuja predicted sunny and hazy conditions over the northern region within the forecast period on Friday.

According to the agency, North central region is anticipated to be in partly cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine over Lokoja, Makurdi, Abuja, Nassarawa and Plateau during the forecast period.

It forecast partly cloudy conditions with intervals of sunshine over inland cities of the South andof few thunderstorms over parts of Enugu, Owerri, Awka, Ogun, Osogbo, Ondo and Benin in the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted the coastal cities of the South to be in cloudy condition with chances of few thunderstorms over Port-Harcourt, Calabar and Eket in the morning hours.

NiMet envisaged prospects of thunderstorms over Lagos, Calabar, Eket, and Bayelsa during the afternoon and evening period.

“For Saturday, sunny and hazy conditions are expected over the northern region within the forecast period. Partly cloudy condition with intervals of sunshine is envisaged over the North central cities within the forecast period.

“Partly cloudy conditions are anticipated over the inland cities with chances of few thunderstorms over parts of Ogun, Oyo and Osun during the morning hours.

“ Later in the day, partly cloudy to sunny skies are anticipated over the inland cities of the South with chances of thunderstorms over Awka, Enugu, Benin, Oyo and Osun during the afternoon and evening period,” it said.

NiMet predicted partly cloudy to cloudy conditions over coastal cities of the South with chances of thunderstorms over Eket and Calabar during the morning hours.

It anticipated partly cloudy to cloudy skies over coastal cities of the South with chances of thunderstorms over Port-Harcourt, Calabar, Yenagoa, Eket and Lagos during the afternoon and evening period.

According to NiMet, sunny and hazy conditions are expected over the North within the forecast period on Sunday.

The agency predicted North central region to be in partly cloudy to sunny conditions within the forecast period.

“Partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are anticipated with chances of few thunderstorms over Oyo and Ogun during the morning hours.

“ As the day progresses, partly cloudy to sunny skies are envisaged over the inland cities of the South during the afternoon and evening period.

“ The coastal cities of the South should be in partly cloudy to cloudy condition in the morning hours with slim chances of thunderstorms over Calabar and Eket,” it said.

NiMet forecast thunderstorms over the coast during the afternoon and evening period. (NAN)