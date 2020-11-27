NiMet predicts sunny, cloudy weather conditions Saturday to Monday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunny and cloudy weather conditions from Saturday to Monday.

NiMet`s weather outlook released in Abuja on Friday, predicted sunny and hazy conditions over the northern region within the forecast period on Saturday.

According to it, North central region is expected to be in partly cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine.

“ Increased cloudiness is anticipated over the inland and coastal cities with chances of late morning thunderstorms over the coastal parts of Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, Cross River and Akwa Ibom.

“ Later in the afternoon and evening hours, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Lagos, Rivers and Delta“ it said.

The agency forecast sunny and hazy conditions over the northern region within the forecast period on Sunday.

It further forecast North central cities to be in partly cloudy skies with sunshine intervals throughout the forecast period.

NiMet envisaged inland and coastal region to be in partly cloudy skies during the morning hours with chances of thunderstorms over coastal parts of Rivers, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Lagos during afternoon and evening period.

According to it, sunny and hazy conditions are anticipated over the northern region within the forecast period on Monday.

The agency predicted partly cloudy condition with intervals of sunshine over the North central cities throughout the forecast period.

“ The inland and coastal cities of the South are expected to be in cloudy skies in the morning hours.

“ Later in the day, cloudy skies with chances of thunderstorms are envisaged over parts of Delta, Rivers, Lagos, Akwa Ibom and Cross River,” it stated. (NAN)