NiMet predicts moisture laden winds, thunderstorms from Tuesday to Thursday

Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted moisture laden winds to extend up to the northwestern region from Tuesday to Thursday.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Monday in Abuja that forecast prospects of thunderstorms, announced that series of rainfall activities would be recorded over the inland and coastal cities of the country.

“For Tuesday, sunny conditions are expected to prevail over the north apart from Yelwa and Gusau where partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are likely during the morning hours.

“The Central cities are expected to be in partly cloudy to sunny condition in the morning hours with chances of thunderstorms over Niger, Ilorin and the high ground cities of Jos, Gombe, Abuja.

“Southern Adamawa and Southern Taraba during the afternoon/evening period.

“The morning of the inland and coastal cities should predominantly be partly cloudy to cloudy with prospects of thunderstorms over Lagos, Southern Ondo, Delta, Yenegoa and Calabar,” it said.

According to the agency, thunderstorms are also expected over the inland and coastal cities during the afternoon/evening period.

It envisaged partly cloudy conditions with intervals of sunshine expected over the northern region with prospects of thunderstorms over Yelwa and Gusau in the afternoon hours.

It forecast the central region in the morning to be in partly cloudy to sunny condition, with thundery activities over the high grounds of the central states later in the day.

NiMet predicted inland and coastal cities likely to be under cloudy conditions in the morning hours with prospect of thunderstorms over the Southeast coast.

It further predicted thunderstorms over the Southwest inland and Southeast coast during the afternoon/evening hours.

“For Thursday, partly cloudy to sunny condition should prevail over the north in the morning hours with prospect of thunderstorms over the northwest in the afternoon/evening period.

“The central cities should be mostly partly cloudy over the western flank and cloudy over the eastern flank in the morning hours while thunderstorms are anticipated during the afternoon/evening period.

“Cloudiness is anticipated over the inland and coastal cities in the morning with prospects of thunderstorms over the southeast coast in the morning hours.

“There are also prospects of thunderstorms over the coastal cities in the afternoon and evening period,” it said. (NAN)