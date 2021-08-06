NIMET predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorms

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) warned of possible heavy rainfall and thunderstorm some parts of the over the next three days.

The General Manager, Public Relations, Mr Ibrahim Muntari, issued the warning a statement Lagos .

Muntari explained that a three-day forecast released by the Central Forecast Office (CFO), observed that thunderstorms were expected over parts of Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Adamawa, Taraba, Bauchi and Kaduna.

According to , other places are: Jigawa, , Kano and Yobe states. He said parts of Niger, FCT and Nasarawa also had prospects of thunderstorm and intermittent rains.

The spokesperson further noted that there were of moderate to heavy rainfall parts of Benue, Bauchi, Plateau, Southern Borno, and Southern Yobe.

Muntari added that cloudy conditions and light rains were expected over the rest of the .

As a result of the expected heavy rainfall and soil moisture, he said there were of flooding of roads, low lying settlements, stream and river channels, and disruption of traffic.

“Other effects are reduction in flight visibility, possible delay in flight operations, damage to mud houses and make shift structures, possible damage to roads and bridges,” he said.

Muntari said the agency, therefore, advised to exercise restraint and wait till after the rains to commute.

He assured that NiMet would continue to monitoring and update on any changes in the weather pattern. (

