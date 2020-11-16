NiMet predicts hazy, sunny weather conditions, Monday to Wednesday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NAN) has predicted haziness and sunshine from Monday to Wednesday across Nigeria.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja predicted dust haze condition with visibility range of 2km to 5km and localized visibility of less than 1000m over the northern part of the country on Monday morning and afternoon.

According to the agency, the North Central region is expected to be in sunny and hazy conditions throughout the forecast period.

“The inland and coastal cities of the south are expected to have patches of clouds with intervals of sunshine with slim prospects of thunderstorms over Delta and Bayelsa during the morning hours.

“There are also prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Edo, Imo, Ondo, Anambra, Obudu, Delta, Ijebu-Ode, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Lagos, Bayelsa and Rivers during the afternoon and evening hours.”

The agency also forecast dust haze condition with visibility range of 2km to 5km over the

northern region throughout the forecast period on Tuesday.

It further forecast that the north central region to be in sunny and hazy conditions in the morning and afternoon and evening hours.

“The inland and coastal cities of the south are expected to have patches of clouds with sunshine intervals in the morning hours.

“There are prospects of few thunderstorms over parts of Obudu, Edo, Abeokuta, Ondo, Awka, Cross River, Lagos and Ijebu-Ode during afternoon and evening hours.”

According to NiMet, dust haze condition is expected over the northern region throughout the forecast period on Wednesday.

It envisaged the North Central region to be in sunny and hazy conditions during morning, afternoon and evening hours.

“Inland and coastal areas of the south are expected to have patches of clouds in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, few thunderstorms are expected over parts of Cross River and Akwa Ibom, ” said NiMet. (NAN)