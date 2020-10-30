NiMet predicts hazy, sunny weather conditions Friday to Sunday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted hazy and sunny weather conditions from Friday to Sunday across the country.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Thursday in Abuja forecastx a moderatedust haze over the northwest, with thick dust haze over the northeastern region on Friday.

According to the agency, the north central region is expected to be in sunny and hazy condition throughout the forecast period.

“A cloudy morning is anticipated over the inland and the coastal cities.

“ Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Asaba, Akure, Awka, Ibadan, Enugu, Osogbo and the coastal cities of the south east,” it said.

NiMet envisaged thick dust haze over the northern region throughout the forecast period on Saturday.

According to it, the north central region is expected to be in sunny and hazy condition, except over Plateau and parts of Niger where dust haze is anticipated.

“ Cloudiness is expected over most parts of the inland and coastal cities in the morning hours, with chances of thunderstorm over port-Harcourt.

“There are also prospects of thunderstorms over Abakaliki, Awka, Enugu, Ibadan, Obudu, Osogbo, Owerri, Umuahia and the south east coast later in the day,” it said.

The agency predicted dust haze over the northern region throughout the forecast period on Sunday.

It forecast the north central region to be in sunny and hazy conditions, except over Plateau and parts of Niger, where dust haze was anticipated.

“ Cloudy condition is expected over the inland and coastal cities in the morning hours, with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Ikom, Calabar and Port Harcourt.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Abakaliki, Abeokuta, Akure, Awka, Owerri, Umuahia, Osogbo and the coastal cities,” it added. (NAN)