NiMet predicts hazy, sunny weather activities Monday to Wednesday

Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted hazy, sunny weather activities from Monday to Wednesday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Sunday predicted dust haze conditions over the northern region with a moderate visibility range of 2KM to 5KM throughout the forecast period on Monday.

According to it, the North central region is expected to be in sunny and hazy condition throughout the forecast period.

“ The inland and coastal cities of the South are expected to be in partly cloudy to cloudy condition with slim prospects of thunderstorms over Rivers, Cross River, Eket and Bayelsa in the morning hours.

“ There are prospects of few thunderstorms over parts of Cross River, Ebonyi, Delta, Awka, Rivers, Delta, Cross River, Benin and Lagos state during the afternoon and evening hours,“ it said.

The agency forecast dust haze condition over the northern region with visibility range of 2KM to 5KM on Tuesday.

According to NiMet, localised visibility of less than, or equal to, 1000M is expected over parts of Borno.

“ The North central region is expected to be in sunny and hazy condition throughout the forecast period.

“ The inland and coastal cities of the South are expected to be cloudy.

“Also, sunshine intervals in the morning hours with prospects of few thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Port Harcourt, Eket, Warri and Calabar in the afternoon and evening hours,” it said.

The agency envisaged dust haze condition over the northern region with localised visibility range of less than, or equal to, 1000M throughout the forecast period on Wednesday.

According to it, North central region is expected to be in sunny and hazy condition throughout the forecast period.

“The inland cities of the South are expected to be in cloudy condition with sunshine intervals throughout the forecast period.

“However, cloudy conditions are expected over the coastal cities with slim chances of few thunderstorms over parts of Warri, Yenagoa and Port- Harcourt in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, few thunderstorms are expected over parts of Port-Harcourt, Calabar and Eket, while the other cities are expected to be in cloudy condition,” it said. (NAN)