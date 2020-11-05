NiMet predicts haziness, cloudy conditions Friday to Sunday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted hazy and cloudy weather conditions from Friday to Sunday across the nation.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Thursday in Abuja predicted dusty haze conditions over the northern parts of the country with limited visibility range of between 2KM to 5KM on Friday.

The North central part is expected to be sunny laced with hazy conditions, while places like Benue, Kogi and Kwara states should see some patches of cloud with intervals of sunshine.

“Inland and coastal cities of the South are expected to be partly cloudy with slim chances of thunderstorms over parts of Cross River, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Ogun states during mid-morning into the afternoon period“, it said.

Similarly, the agency forecast dusty haze conditions over the northern parts of the country with moderate visibility of between 3KM to 5KM on Saturday.

It anticipates partly cloudy to sunny conditions throughout the forecast period for the North central zone, whilst the eastern parts of the country would be in sunny and hazy conditions in the morning hours.

NiMet expects the inland and coastal cities to be cloudy in the morning with slim chances of thunderstorm over parts of Rivers, Cross River, Akwa-Ibom, Ondo, Ekiti and Osun states in the afternoon and evening periods.

In its forecast for Sunday, the agency said it expects the northern parts of the country to experience sunny and hazy conditions throughout the day, with the North central zone is expected to be cloudy with intervals of sunshine through out the day.

“The inland and coastal cities of the South are expected to be in cloudy conditions with slim chances of thunderstorms over parts of Cross River, Rivers, Ogun and Lagos in the morning hours.

However, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Cross River, Rivers, Ondo, Oyo, Ekiti and Ebonyi during the afternoon and evening hours, the agency said. (NAN)