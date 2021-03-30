The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust haze and thunderstorm from Tuesday to Thursday across the country.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook, released on Monday in Abuja, predicted thick dust haze with visibility of less than or equal to 1,000m over the north western region on Tuesday.

These regions include Sokoto, Zamfara, Zaria, Kebbi, Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Jigawa, Bauchi and Gombe.

It further predicted Borno and Yobe states to be in dust haze with visibility values between 2km to 5km.

“The North Central region will experience thick dust haze with visibility of less than or equal to 1,000m in places such as Kwara, Niger, Abuja, Plateau and Taraba state throughout the forecast period.

“Inland cities of South should be in dust haze over places like Akwa-ibom, Ondo, Oyo, Enugu and Edo during the forecast period and prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Akure and Delta later in the day.

“There are prospects of dust haze over the coastal belt throughout the forecast period with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Port Harcourt and Cross River during the afternoon to evening period,” it said.

NiMet also predicted dust haze with visibility range of 2km to 5km over the northern region and north central region of the country on Wednesday.

The agency envisaged dust haze over the inland.

According to it, the coastal cities of the South are expected to be in cloudy atmosphere with intervals of sunshine during the morning hours.

The agency forecast chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Ogun, Lagos, Cross River and Delta states during the afternoon and evening periods.

NiMet forecast dust haze over the northern region of the country throughout the forecast period on Thursday.

It further forecast the north central region to experience partly cloudy to sunny atmosphere throughout the forecast period.

“The inland cities of the South should be cloudy with interval of sunshine.

“Coastal belt will be cloudy with intervals of sunshine during the morning hours with chances of few thunderstorms over parts of Saki, Ijebu, Lagos, Cross Rivers, Delta and Port Harcourt later in the day,” it said.

NiMet advised airline operators to collect their flight folders and adhere to regulations, especially at aerodromes in the north and central parts of the country.

The agency further advised road users to drive slowly and carefully in the affected areas during the period.

According to the NiMet, persons with respiratory problems should take precautions. (NAN)

