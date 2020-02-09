NiMet predicts dust haze for Monday

Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thick dust haze over north down to central

region with reduction in horizontal visibility.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja predicted Inland cities to be in dust haze condition with slight cloud build up over the coastal axis within period of forecast.

”For northern states, thick dust haze condition is expected over the region with day temperature from 30 degree Celsius to 32 degree Celsius and and night temperature to be from 16 degree Celsius to18 degree Celsius.

“For central states, thick dust haze condition is anticipated over the region within forecast period with day temperature expected to be from 30 degree Celsius to 36 degree Celsius and night to be 15 degree Celsius to 21degree Celsius,” it said.

According to the agency, dust haze conditions are expected over the inland of southern states throughout the forecast period.

The agency envisaged early morning mist and fog patches to prevail over the coast of the region in the morning hours with chances of partly cloudy to hazy conditions during the afternoon and evening hours.

NiMet forecast day temperature of the southern region to be from 34 degree Celsius to 39 degree Celsius and night temperature to be 19 degree Celsius to 24 degree Celsius. (NAN)