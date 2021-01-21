NiMet predicts dust haze, cloudy weather conditions Thursday to Saturday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust haze and cloudy weather conditions from Thursday to Saturday.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Wednesday in Abuja predicted dust haze with visibility range of two kilometres to five kilometres and localised visibility less than or equal to 1000m over northern region on Thursday.

According to the agency, dust haze with visibility range of two kilometres to five kilometres and localised visibility less than or equal to 1000m is envisaged over the North Central throughout the forecast period.

The agency anticipated hazy atmosphere with patches of cloud over the inland of the South during the forecast period.

NiMet forecast early morning mist and fog patches over the eastern part of the coast while patches of cloud is expected over the west.

It also forecast hazy atmosphere with patches of cloud over the coastal parts of the country later on Thursday.

NiMet envisaged dust haze with visibility range of one kilometre to three kilometres to prevail over the northern region on Friday.

It also predicted dust haze with visibility range of two kilometres to five kilometres over the North Central.

The agency further predicted hazy atmosphere with patches of cloud over the inland of the South throughout the forecast period.

It anticipated patches of cloud to dominate most parts of the coast with chances of early morning mist and fog over Lagos, Rivers and Bayelsa.

According to it, hazy atmosphere with patches of cloud is anticipated over the entire coastal part of the country later on Friday.

“For Saturday, dust haze with visibility range of two kilometres to five kilometres is anticipated over the northern region.

“Dust haze with visibility range of three kilometres to five kilometres is expected over North Central within forecast period.

“Hazy condition with few patches of cloud is expected over inland cities of the South within forecast period.

“Mist and fog patches are expected over the eastern coast with chances of a few cloud patches over the western part of the coast in the morning,” it said.

The agency predicted light thunderstorms over Rivers, Cross-River, Bayelsa and Lagos later in the day. (NAN)