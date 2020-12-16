NiMet predicts dust haze, cloudy weather conditions, Dec. 16 to Dec. 18

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust haze and cloudy weather conditions from Wednesday to Friday.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Tuesday in Abuja predicted dust haze conditions over the northern region within the forecast period on Wednesday.

According to NiMet, the North Central region is expected to be in partly cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine during the morning period.

“However, as we move into the afternoon to evening period, we expect some haziness to encroach the region.

“Cloudiness is anticipated over the inland and coastal cities in the morning hours, with chances of thunderstorms over Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa States.

“Later in the afternoon and evening hours, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Bayelsa, Delta, Imo, Cross River, Edo, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Ondo, Oyo and Lagos States,” it said.

The agency forecast dust haze condition over the north with visibility range of 2km to 5km throughout the forecast period on Thursday.

It further forecast North Central cities to be in sunny and hazy conditions throughout, leaving the southern part of the region in partly cloudy conditions with

spells of sunshine throughout the forecast period.

According to the agency, the inland and coastal region should be in partly cloudy to cloudy skies during the morning hours.

The agency envisaged thunderstorms over parts of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River, Abia and Oyo States during afternoon and evening periods.

“On Friday, dust haze condition is expected over the north with visibility range between 2km to 5km, although some places should experience localised visibility of less than or equal to 1,000m, throughout forecast period.

“Dust haze condition is expected over North Central cities throughout the forecast period. The inland cities of the South are expected to be in partly cloudy condition with spells of sunshine throughout the forecast period.

“However, coastal cities of the South are expected to be in partly cloudy to cloudy skies in the morning hours,” it said.

“NiMet anticipates chances of thunderstorms over parts of Rivers, Cross River, Bayelsa and Delta States later in the day,” it said. (NAN)