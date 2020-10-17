NiMet predicts cloudy, thundery weather activities Sunday to Tuesday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy, thundery weather activities across the nation.

NiMe’s weather outlook released on Saturday in Abuja predicted cloudiness over most parts of the North with slim chances of isolated thunderstorms over Kaduna in Sunday’s morning hours.

According to it, better prospects of thunderstorm activities are anticipated over parts of Taraba, Bauchi, Kano, Katsina, Borno, Yobe, Adamawa and Gombe later in the day.

“The North central region is expected to be mostly cloudy in the morning hours with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over Jos, Abuja, Kwara and Nasarawa during the afternoon and evening period.

“The inland and coastal cities of the South are expected to be cloudy in the morning hours with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Ijebu Ode, Ondo, Lagos, Benin, Calabar, Delta, Port-Harcourt, Eket and Uyo.

“ Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Obudu, Enugu and the coastal cities,” it said.

NiMet forecast thunderstorms over Adamawa, Sokoto, Kano, Kaduna, Gombe and Bauchi in the morning hours of Monday.

It further forecast isolated thunderstorms over Kaduna, Taraba and Borno later in the morning.

“More cloudiness is anticipated over the North central region during the forecast period except for parts of Abuja, Minna, Kogi, Kwara and Plateau where a few thunderstorms are envisaged during the afternoon and evening period.

“ The inland and coastal cities should be predominantly cloudy in the morning hours with prospects of thunderstorms over Calabar, Uyo and Portharcourt.

“Later in the day, good prospects of thunderstorms are anticipated over Ibadan, Oshogbo, Enugu, Akure, Ekiti, Imo, Abeokuta and most parts of the coastal cities,” it said.

According to it, cloudy skies are anticipated over the northern region on Tuesday within the forecast period.

The agency envisaged the North central region to be predominantly cloudy during the morning and afternoon hours.

“ Cloudiness is anticipated over the inland and coastal cities with prospects of a few thunderstorms over Owerri, Asaba, Yenegoa and Portharcourt in the morning hours.

“Thunderstorms are envisaged over Benin, Akure, Enugu, Ashogbo, Ibadan, Shaki, Owerri, Lagos, Calabar, Portharcourt and Uyo during the afternoon and evening hours,” it said.(NAN)