NiMet predicts cloudy, sunny weather activities Monday to Wednesday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy and sunny weather activities from Monday to Wednesday.

NiMet, in its weather outlook released on Sunday, predicted cloudy atmosphere with interval of sunshine to hazy condition over the northern region in the morning hours of Monday.

According to the agency, sunny condition is expected over the northern region later in the day.

“ The North central region is expected to be predominantly cloudy in the morning hours with chances of a few thunderstorms over parts of Abuja, Kwara, Kogi, Benue and Niger during the afternoon and evening period.

“ Thunderstorms are envisaged over Calabar, Uyo, Yenegoa and Warri, with cloudiness prevailing over other parts of the inland and coastal cities in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Ado Ekiti, Abakaliki, Abeokuta, Akure, Asaba, Enugu, Owerri, Oshogbo, Obudu, Ibadan and the coastal cities, “ it said.

According to the agency, cloudiness with intervals of sunshine is anticipated over the northern states throughout the forecast period of Tuesday.

The agency forecast the North central region to be cloudy in the morning hours with slim chance of isolated thunderstorms over Kogi, Benue and Abuja during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Cloudiness is anticipated over most parts of the inland and coastal cities in the morning hours.

“There is prospect of thunderstorms over Asaba, Ado Ekiti, Abeokuta, Owerri, Akure, Enugu, Ibadan, Oshogbo, Umuahia, Abakaliki, Uyo, Lagos, Calabar, Ikom and Port Harcourt during the afternoon and evening hours,“ it said.

NiMet predicted cloudy atmosphere with intervals of sunshine over the northern region throughout the forecast period on Wednesday.

According to the agency, the North central region is expected to be predominantly cloudy with intervals of sunshine during the morning, afternoon and evening hours.

“ Cloudy condition is anticipated over the inland and coastal cities in the morning hours.

“ There is prospect of thunderstorms over parts of Owerri, Oshogbo, Ibadan, Akure, Abeokuta, Enugu, awka, Ado Ekiti, Calabar, Uyo, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Yenegoa during the afternoon and evening period,“ it said. (NAN)