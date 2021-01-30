NiMet predicts cloudy, hazy weather conditions

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy and hazy weather conditions from Saturday to Monday across the country.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook released on Friday in Abuja predicted thick dust haze over the North and North Central region throughout the forecast period on Saturday.

According to the agency, hazy atmosphere, with patches of cloud, is expected over the inland cities of the South throughout the forecast period.

NiMet predicted coastal cities to be dominated with patches of cloud in sunny condition with chances of few thunderstorms over parts of Lagos, Delta, Cross River and Bayelsa during the afternoon and evening period.

“For Sunday, thick dust haze is expected over the Northern and North Central region throughout the forecast period.

“Dust haze condition is expected over the inland cities of the South with visibility range of 2km to 5km within the forecast period.

“Hazy skies with patches of clouds are expected over the coastal cities of the South within the forecast period, “it said.

NiMet predicted sunny and hazy conditions over the northern region throughout the forecast period on Monday.

It further predicted dust haze condition with visibility range of 3km to 5km over the North Central cities during the forecast period.

According to NiMet, hazy skies with few clouds are expected over the inland

cities of the South within the forecast period.

The agency envisaged patches of cloud in sunny condition over the coastal cities with prospect of few thunderstorms over parts of Lagos during the afternoon and evening period. (NAN)