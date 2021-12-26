NiMet predicts cloudy, hazy weather conditions

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudiness and dust haze from Monday to Wednesday across the nation.


NiMet’s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja predicted moderate dust haze over the northern region on Monday.


It forecast horizontal visibility values from 2000m to 5000m and localized horizontal visibility value of less or equal to 1000m throughout the forecast period.


“Moderate dust haze should prevail over the region throughout the forecast period.


“Moderate dust haze expected over the inland cities of the south within the forecast period.


“Partly cloudy to hazy atmosphere anticipated over the coastal cities of south with slim chances of localised thunderstorms over parts of Delta, Akwa.


Ibom, Rivers and Bayelsa State during afternoon evening period,” it said.


According to NiMet, moderate dust haze anticipated over the northern region on Tuesday.
The agency envisaged cities with horizontal visibility values of 2000m to 5000m throughout the forecast period.


It anticipated inland cities and the coastal cities of the south to be predominantely hazy with patches of cloud and mist or fog in the early morning hours.


According to it, there slim prospects of
isolated rains over parts of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and State later in the day.


“For Wednesday, dust haze expected over the northern and the north-central region of
the country during the forecast period.


“The inland and the coastal cities of the south should be in partly cloudy to hazy atmosphere throughout the forecast period,” it said. (NAN)

