NiMet predicts cloudiness, rains Sunday to Tuesday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted cloudiness and rains from Sunday to Tuesday across the country.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Saturday in Abuja predicted cloudy morning over the north on Sunday with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over Southern Borno, Adamawa and Taraba.

According to it, few thunderstorms are expected over Borno, Sokoto, Kebbi, Yobe, Bauchi, Taraba, Adamawa and Gombe state in the afternoon and evening hours.

“The north central is expected to be cloudy during the morning hours with chances of a few thunderstorms and rains over Abuja, Niger and Benue.

“ Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms and rains are expected to affect Kogi, Abuja, Kwara, Benue and Plateau.

“ Cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over the inland cities of the south west in the morning, while moderate rains are expected over parts of the southeast inland, like Abakaliki, Awka, Cross-River and Imo.

The agency forecast moderate rains over the coastal cities of the south to include the coastal part of Ondo state in the morning.

NiMet predicted few thunderstorms and rains over most parts of the inland with chances of moderate rains over the coastal parts of Cross-River, Akwa-Ibom, and Rivers state in the afternoon and evening periods.

According to NiMet, cloudy skies are anticipated over the north western flank in the morning of Monday with prospects of few thunderstorms over the northeast to affect southern Borno, Adamawa, Taraba and Yobe.

“Progressing into the day, pockets of thunderstorms are expected to affect parts of Yobe, Sokoto, Zamfara, Bauchi and Kebbi in the northwest, while a cloudy atmosphere should prevail over the north east.

“ The north central is expected to be dominated by cloudy atmosphere in the morning with prospects of isolated thunderstorms and rains over Plateau and Benue.

“ As the day progresses, pockets of thunderstorms are expected to affect parts of Abuja, Plateau, Kwara and Niger, “ it said.

It predicted the south to be dominated by cloudy atmosphere in the morning with chances of moderate rains over parts of the inland and coastal cities.

The agency envisaged moderate rains over most parts of the south later in the day.

According to NiMet, thunderstorms are expected to affect some places in the north, like Taraba, southern Sokoto, Gombe, Bauchi and Adamawa in the Tuesday`s morning.

The agency envisaged cloudy conditions over the north with chances of thunderstorms over Taraba in the afternoon and evening periods.

“Isolated thunderstorms and rains are expected to affect places in the north central region, like Niger, Abuja, Benue, Kwara and Kogi in the morning.

“ Later in the day, cloudy conditions are expected to dominate this region with prospects of isolated thunderstorms and rains over Niger and Kwara.

“Cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over most parts of inland of south with chances of moderate rains over Enugu in the morning.

“In the afternoon and evening periods, moderate rains are anticipated over most places, “ it sad. (NAN)

