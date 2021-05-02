The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and thunderstorms from Sunday to Tuesday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Saturday in Abuja predicted sunny skies over the Northern region with chances of few thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa, Taraba, southern Kaduna and Yelwa during the afternoon and evening hours of Sunday.

According to the agency, the North Central region is expected to be in cloudy skies with prospect of thunderstorms over Niger during the morning hours.

“However, there are chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Plateau, Federal Capital Territory and Niger State during the afternoon and evening hours.

“ The Inland cities of the South are expected to be in partly cloudy to cloudy skies with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Ogun, Oyo and Imo States during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Cloudy skies are expected over the coastal cities of the South with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Rivers state,” it said.

NiMet also forecast pockets of thunderstorms over parts of Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Rivers and Lagos state later in the day.

According to the agency, cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine is expected over the entire Northern region with chances of few thunderstorms over parts of Taraba, Adamawa and Kaduna States during the afternoon and evening hours of Monday.

The agency envisaged partly cloudy to cloudy skies over the North Central region with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territoy, Plateau, Kogi, Niger and Benue States during the afternoon and evening hours.

It further envisaged cloudy skies over the inland and coastal cities of the South with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over the coastal cities of Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers, Lagos and Cross River States during the morning hours.

The agency anticipated isolated thunderstorms over parts of Oyo, Edo, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Delta States later in the day.

“For Tuesday, cloudy skies with sunshine intervals are expected over the Northern region throughout the forecast period. Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are expected over the entire North Central region during the morning hours.

“ Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory and Plateau States.

“ The inland cities of the South are expected to be in cloudy atmosphere with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Ondo, Oyo, Ogun and Edo States during the afternoon and evening hours,” it said.

NiMet predicted cloudy skies over the coastal cities of the South with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Delta and Bayelsa during the afternoon and evening hours. (NAN)

