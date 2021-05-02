NiMet predicts 3 days sunshine, thunderstorms

Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and thunderstorms from Sunday to Tuesday across country.

NiMet’ weather outlook released on Saturday Abuja predicted sunny skies Northern region with chances of few thunderstorms parts of Adamawa, Taraba, southern Kaduna and Yelwa during afternoon and evening hours of Sunday.

According to the agency, the North Central region is expected to be cloudy skies with prospect of thunderstorms Niger during the morning hours.

“However, there are chances of isolated thunderstorms parts of Plateau, Federal Capital Territory and Niger during the afternoon and evening hours.

“ The Inland cities of the South are expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy skies with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Ogun, Oyo and Imo States during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Cloudy skies are expected over the coastal cities of the South with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Rivers ,” it said.

NiMet also forecast pockets of thunderstorms over parts of Bayelsa, , Delta, Rivers and later in the day.

According to the agency, cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine is expected over the entire Northern region with chances of few thunderstorms over parts of Taraba, Adamawa and Kaduna States during the afternoon and evening hours of .

The agency envisaged partly cloudy to cloudy skies over the North Central region with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territoy, Plateau, Kogi, Niger and Benue States during the afternoon and evening hours.

It further envisaged cloudy skies over the inland and coastal cities of the South with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over the coastal cities of Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers, and States during the morning hours.

The agency anticipated isolated thunderstorms over parts of Oyo, Edo, Bayelsa, Rivers, , Akwa Ibom and Delta States later in the day.

“For Tuesday, cloudy skies with sunshine intervals are expected over the Northern region throughout the forecast . Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are expected over the entire North Central region during the morning hours.

“ Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory and Plateau States.

“ The inland cities of the South are expected to be in cloudy atmosphere with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of , Oyo, Ogun and Edo States during the afternoon and evening hours,” it said.

NiMet predicted cloudy skies over the coastal cities of the South with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Delta and Bayelsa during the afternoon and evening hours. (NAN)

