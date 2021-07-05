NiMet predicts 3 days sunshine, thunderstorms from Tuesday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted sunshine and thunderstorms from Tuesday to Thursday across the country.

NiMet’s weather forecast released on Monday in Abuja predicted partly cloudy to sunny skies over the Northern region on Tuesday.

The agency further predicted prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Borno, Bauchi, Adamawa, Taraba, Yelwa, Yobe and Kaduna state during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Partly cloudy skies are anticipated over the North central region during the morning hours. However, isolated rains are expected over parts of Plateau and Niger states during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Cloudy skies are anticipated over the Inland and the Coastal cities of the South with prospects of rains over parts of Lagos and Cross River state during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, isolated rain showers are expected over parts of Enugu, Imo, Rivers, Cross River and Bayelsa state,“ he said.

According to NiMet, partly cloudy to cloudy skies are expected to prevail over the Northern region on Wednesday with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Taraba during the morning hours.

It forecast thunderstorms over parts of Kano, Sokoto, Borno, Taraba, Adamawa, Jigawa, Yobe, Kebbi, Bauchi and Gombe state later in the day.

The agency envisaged cloudy skies over the North central region with prospects of morning rains over parts of Niger during the morning hours.

It anticipated thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Plateau and Niger states during the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted cloudy skies over the Inland and the Coastal cities of the South with prospects of morning rains over parts of Lagos and Cross River.

NiMet envisaged isolated rain showers over parts of Edo, Oyo, Ondo, Akwa Ibom and Cross River later in the day.

“For Thursday, partly cloudy to cloudy skies are anticipated over the Northern region with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Borno, Bauchi, Yobe, Jigawa and Taraba states during the morning hours.

“As the day progresses, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Taraba, Yobe, Jigawa, Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Zamfara, Bauchi and Kebbi.

“The North central region should be under cloudy skies with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Plateau, Nasarawa, Niger, Kogi and the Federal Capital Territory during the afternoon and evening hours,“ it said.

According to the agency, the Inland and the Coastal cities of the South should be cloudy in the morning hours.

The agency forecast prospects of rains over parts of Enugu, Edo, Delta and Bayelsa states later in the afternoon and evening hours. (NAN)

