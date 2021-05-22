The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunny and thundery weather conditions from Sunday to Tuesday across the country.



NiMet`s weather outlook released on Saturday in Abuja predicted partly cloudy to sunny skies over the Northern region, with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over southern Taraba during the morning hours on Sunday.



According to NiMet, there are chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Kebbi, Adamawa, Zamfara, Taraba and Kaduna State during the afternoon and evening hours.



“ North central region is expected to be cloudy with intervals of sunshine during morning hours. There are chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Plateau, Niger, Kwara, Benue, Kogi and FCT later in the day.



“The Inland cities of the South are expected to be under cloudy skies with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Ogun, Edo, Oyo, Enugu, Abia, Ondo and Imo during the afternoon and evening hours.



“ Cloudy skies are expected over Coastal cities in the South in the morning. There are chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River and Lagos state during afternoon and evening hours, “ it said.



The agency forecast partly cloudy to sunny skies over the northern region with chances of isolated thunderstorms over southern Taraba and southern Kebbi in the morning hours on Monday.



It further forecast prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Kebbi, Gombe, Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina, Taraba, Adamawa and Kaduna state later in the day.



According to NiMet, partly cloudy to cloudy skies are expected over the North central region with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Kogi, Plateau, Benue, Niger and the FCT during the afternoon and evening hours.



The agency anticipated cloudy skies over the Inland and Coastal cities of the South during the morning hours.



It envisaged thunderstorms over parts of Ondo, Ogun, Imo, Rivers, Cross River, Edo, Enugu, Oyo, Lagos, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom .



“On Tuesday, partly cloudy to sunny skies are expected over the Northern region in the morning. There are chances of thunderstorms over parts of Sokoto, Zamfara, Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Adamawa and Taraba later in the day.



“Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are expected over the North central region during the morning hours. Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kwara, Niger, Plateau and Kogi.



“The Inland and the coastal cities of the South are expected to be under a cloudy atmosphere with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Lagos during the morning hours,” it said.



The agency predicted isolated thunderstorms over parts of Ondo, Imo, Oyo, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Rivers and Cross River during the afternoon and evening hours. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

