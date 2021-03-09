The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and haziness across the country from Wednesday to Friday.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Tuesday in Abuja predicted sunny and hazy conditions over the northern region throughout the forecast period on Wednesday.

According to the agency, sunny conditions with patches of cloud are expected over the North Central region throughout the forecast period.

“However, few thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kogi and Kwara during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Cloudy condition with intervals of sunshine is expected over the inland and the coastal cities of the South with chances of few thunderstorms over parts of Rivers, Delta and Bayelsa during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, few thunderstorms are expected over parts of Osun, Ondo, Ogun, Imo, Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers,” it said.

NiMet further said that sunny conditions are anticipated over the northern region throughout the forecast period on Thursday.

It forecast sunny conditions with patches of cloud over the north central region throughout the forecast period.

It further forecast cloudy conditions with intervals of sunshine over the inland cities with chances of few thunderstorms over the southwest inland cities during the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency envisaged the coastal cities of the south to be in cloudy condition with chances of few thunderstorms over most cities during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Inland and coastal cities of the south are expected to be in cloudy condition with intervals of sunshine within the forecast period with prospects of few thunderstorms over the coastal cities later in the day.

“During this season, the atmospheric temperature rises slightly coupled with

high humidity leading to low comfort index, citizens living in the north and

north central should take precautions’’.

“Citizens are advised to stay in well ventilated environments. Citizens should ensure adequate intake of fluid to avoid dehydration,” it said. (NAN)

