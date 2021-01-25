NiMet predicts 3 days sunshine, haziness from Tuesday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and haziness conditions from Tuesday to Thursday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Monday in Abuja predicted sunny and hazy conditions over northern region with chances of dust haze condition over Yobe, northern Borno and Jigawa throughout forecast period on Tuesday.

According to it, the North Central region is expected to be in sunny and hazy atmosphere during the forecast period.

The agency predicted patches of cloud in hazy condition over the inland within the forecast period moving down the South.

NiMet, however, envisaged early morning mist and fog patches over the coast, expecting to lift as the day progresses leaving the coast cloudy and slightly hazy in the afternoon and evening hours.

“For Wednesday, sunny and hazy conditions are expected to dominate the northern region throughout the forecast period.

“Sunny and hazy conditions should prevail over the North Central region within the forecast period. Patches of cloud in hazy condition is anticipated over the inland during the forecast period.

“Cloudy condition with spells of sunshine is envisaged over the coast throughout the forecast period with prospects of a few thunderstorms over Cross-River, Rivers and Akwa Ibom in the afternoon and evening hours,” it said.

According to NiMet, sunny and hazy conditions are expected over the North and North Central region within the forecast period on Thursday.

It anticipated inland cities of the South to be dominated with patches of cloud in sunny condition throughout the forecast period.

“While cloudy condition with sunshine intervals should prevail over

the coast with chances of light thunderstorms over Cross River, Lagos, Rivers, Delta and Akwa-Ibom during the afternoon and evening hour,” it said (NAN)